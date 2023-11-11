AGBI TO HOST EXCLUSIVE AI PANEL SESSION AT GLOBAL MEDIA CONGRESS 2023

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 09 November 2023: Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI) will bring together some of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) experts for a panel session on the 15th of November as part of its sponsorship of the Global Media Congress (GMC) for the second consecutive year.



Hosted from 14 to 16 November at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), GMC provides a platform for businesses and global thought leaders to facilitate connections, learn about the latest trends, and collaborate on new ideas in the international media landscape. This year’s event will feature an exhibition to showcase new tech products and services in media and will also host a conference to address relevant industry topics.



As a Gold Sponsor, AGBI will convene a specialist panel to highlight the issues and opportunities from a uniquely global perspective on AI’s growing influence on the ever-changing media sector.



Notable speakers include Neil Maiden, Professor of Digital Creativity at City University’s world-renowned Bayes Business School, who has been at the forefront of AI and creativity research for over a decade, with more than 250 peer-reviewed papers published in leading industry journals.



Neil is joined by Noel Tock, technologist and the founder of the top-tier digital experience agency Human Made - which serves enterprise clients including Airbnb, Siemens, TechCrunch, News Corp and Capgemini. As partner at Human Made, Noel has overseen a growing product portfolio and his work has been recognised by Forbes, NET Magazine and WP Engine, among others.



James Drummond, Editor-in-chief of AGBI, said: “AGBI’s sponsorship of GMC marks a two-year collaboration that continues to prioritise knowledge sharing among industry experts from around the world. We remain committed to helping our audience of business leaders better understand AI’s impact on the region’s key economic sectors and are confident that the expert panel discussion on the media industry at GMC will elevate the conversation with new insights and experiences.



“The GMC panel will feature speakers from our very own AI special reception - the first in a series of events to encourage open dialogue and knowledge sharing - who will deliver high-level industry and media AI expertise to regional audiences in favour of positively impacting the future of the industry,” he added.



AGBI’s sponsorship of GMC precedes its independently hosted invite-only symposium, which will see the four GMC artificial intelligence panellists extend the conversation to take in AI’s wider influence on other business sectors and the regional economy in the Middle East.





