Eleven11 Publishing Unveils A New Chapter In Nashville's Literary Scene

Nashville, TN – Eleven11 Publishing proudly steps into the spotlight as the first young black millennial-owned publishing company in Nashville, Tennessee. Committed to igniting a passion for reading and empowering aspiring authors, Eleven11 Publishing is set to revolutionize the world of literature and publishing.



Eleven11 Publishing is more than just a publishing house; it's a literary movement dedicated to enriching communities through the power of books. With a vision to foster a love for reading and nurture untapped talent, the company serves as a beacon of hope for young authors and avid readers.

At the heart of Eleven11 Publishing's mission is the promotion of diverse voices and stories, reflecting the rich tapestry of human experiences. Through their commitment to inclusivity, the publishing house seeks to change the narrative of traditional publishing and make space for marginalized voices in the literary world.

Eleven11 Publishing proudly presents its newest authors, Van Hammonds Jr and Diane Brown, who are ready to captivate readers with their unique storytelling abilities. Van Hammonds Jr's gripping tales can be found on his website, certifiedstreetog, where he explores the world of adult romance books, offering readers a glimpse into the complexities of love and relationships. His work is sure to leave readers spellbound and yearning for more.

Diane Brown, on the other hand, brings her magic to the world of children's literature through her website, nextchapters. Her enchanting stories and captivating illustrations are designed to inspire and entertain young minds, making her a beloved author for families and young readers alike. Her work showcases the power of imagination and storytelling in nurturing young minds.

One of the most anticipated releases from Eleven11 Publishing is "A Step-by-Step Guide to Starting Your Own Car Rental Agency," this book is a valuable resource for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the car rental business. Packed with insights, practical tips, and a wealth of knowledge, this guide will equip readers with the tools they need to turn their dream of owning a car rental agency into a reality.

In keeping with their commitment to make literature accessible to all, Eleven11 Publishing ensures that their books are widely available. Readers can find their titles at major retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple, as well as through a network of independent bookstores and libraries. This accessibility reinforces their mission to bring the joy of reading to as many people as possible.

A spokesperson of Eleven11 Publishing, is excited to continue breaking down barriers and advocating for inclusivity in the publishing industry. "We believe in the power of storytelling and the importance of diverse voices. We're not just a publishing company; we're a platform for change. Our mission is to inspire a love for reading in our communities and empower the next generation of authors."





About Eleven11 Publishing

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, Eleven11 Publishing is the first young black millennial-owned publishing company dedicated to spreading the importance of reading within communities and empowering new authors. The company's commitment to inclusivity and diversity is evident in its range of titles, including works by authors Van Hammonds Jr and Diane Brown. Eleven11 Publishing books are available at major retailers, ensuring accessibility to all readers. For more information, visit .

Join Eleven11 Publishing in their quest to celebrate literature, nurture aspiring authors, and promote the joy of reading. For inquiries, interviews, or more information about Eleven11 Publishing, please contact: or

