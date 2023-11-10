Unveiling Remarkable Case Studies Of Canadian PR Success

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 4:51 PM

The following case studies are real-life journeys of individuals who successfully overcame the complexities of immigration to Canada.

Joby Paul, his wife Princy, and their three children embarked on a remarkable journey with Pelican Migration Consultants. Initially, Joby applied as the primary candidate for the Express Entry program. However, the global pandemic brought their application to a halt, leaving them in limbo.

Fortunately, with the resumption of draws in Canada, fresh opportunities arose, particularly for healthcare professionals. Recognising this window of opportunity, Pelican's dedicated case manager recommended that Princy Joby, a registered nurse, undergo the IELTS assessment. She successfully completed the assessment and filed Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) applications in her name.

A significant turning point came when Pelican's case manager informed the family about a healthcare job fair in Dubai, organised by the province of Prince Edward Island. The family promptly registered for the event, and it led to a pivotal moment. Mrs. Joby received an invitation for an interview and secured a job offer.

Pelican Migration Consultants efficiently processed their work permit applications. Both of them obtained their work permits, and their three children received study permit approvals, enabling them to pursue their education in Canada.

Currently, the family's Permanent Residency application is in its final processing stages, marking the culmination of their Canadian dream. Joby Paul and his family express their heartfelt appreciation for Pelican's unwavering support and guidance. Their journey would not have been possible without the expertise and dedication of Pelican Migration Consultants.

Today, they are happily settled in Prince Edward Island, where their children are thriving in local schools. The Joby Paul family's Canadian dream has become a reality, a testament to their determination and Pelican Migration Consultants' invaluable assistance.

Case Study 2: Loubna Ouakkaf - A Journey from Morocco and the UAE to Canada's Permanent Residency

Loubna Ouakkaf, a Moroccan national working in Dubai, and her family embarked on an extraordinary journey with Pelican Migration Consultants to secure their Canadian Permanent Residency. Loubna's proficiency in the French language, thanks to her Moroccan background, was an asset. Following Pelican's guidance, Loubna took a French test, significantly boosting her eligibility. They received an invitation from the province of Saskatchewan, marking a crucial step in their Canadian PR application process.

Ouakkaf extends her heartfelt gratitude to Pelican Migration Consultants for their unwavering support. Their guidance and expertise have not only increased their chances but have also brought them closer to realising their Canadian dream.

Case Study 3: Airen Q Chow - A transformational journey to Canadian PR

Airen Q Chow, on the path to obtaining her Permanent Residency (PR) visa in Saskatchewan, Canada, wishes to extend her deepest gratitude to Pelican Migration Consultants. The consultant assigned to Airen's case showcased professionalism and dedication, offering meticulous guidance through the intricate immigration process. Transitioning to the case manager stage, Airen was further impressed by the efficiency and expertise displayed. The case manager ensured all processes and submissions were well-guided, leaving no room for uncertainty or errors.

Airen, reflecting on her journey, acknowledges the moments of doubt. However, the guidance and support offered by Pelican Migration Consultants inspired her to persevere. The result? Airen's PR application, along with her family, was approved, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Canada.

Case Study 4: Glory Faye Acosta - A nurse's journey from the Philippines and the UAE to Canadian PR status

Glory Faye Acosta, now an approved Permanent Residency (PR) holder in Prince Edward Island, Canada, expresses her profound gratitude to Pelican Migration Consultants for their unwavering support. The assigned case manager played an instrumental role in ensuring a smooth and transparent journey. With an invitation from Prince Edward Island, Glory's journey towards Canadian PR status began. Her approved work permit application and PR status represent significant milestones in her life. Glory eagerly anticipates the exciting future that lies ahead.

These case studies underscore the complexities of Canadian immigration and the importance of professional guidance in navigating the process.

