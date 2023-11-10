The Sharjah Architecture Triennial: Exploring 'The Beauty Of Impermanence'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 8:11 PM

Anchored in Sharjah, the UAE, SAT's mission is to foster inclusive dialogue on architecture at the neighborhood, city, and regional scales. It promotes critical reflection through exhibitions, publications, and public programs, both locally and on an international stage. At the heart of SAT 's vision is a commitment to a multi-disciplinary approach that addresses architecture's broader role, encompassing its interactions with social and environmental concerns.

The upcoming second edition of SAT, set to take place from November 11, 2023, to March 10, 2024, is themed "The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability." This edition delves into the intricate relationship between architecture and adaptability, shedding light on how architecture responds to the evolving needs of society and the environment. It invites participants to explore the concept of impermanence and how it influences architectural design and urban planning.

The curator for SAT02, Tosin Oshinowo , a Nigerian architect and designer renowned for her socially responsive approach to architecture, brings a wealth of experience to this edition. She has worked on projects that aim to uplift communities, including those displaced by crises. Her work embodies a contemporary perspective on the next generation of African design and innovation.

The participating architects and designers for this edition represent a diverse and international group, bringing a wide range of perspectives to the theme of impermanence and adaptability.

For those interested, SAT offers the opportunity to attend the opening programme of the exhibition from November 11 to 13, providing a unique chance to immerse yourself in this architectural exploration. If you cannot make it to the opening, you can still visit the exhibition between November 11, 2023, and March 10, 2024, ensuring ample time to engage with the thought-provoking displays and ideas.

To learn more about the Sharjah Architecture Triennial and its initiatives, as well as to register for the opening programme events, you can visit . SAT is not just an exhibition; it's a platform for ideas and conversations that have the potential to shape the future of architecture and urbanism.

In a world where adaptability is key, SAT02 invites us to explore the intricate dance between architecture and the impermanence of our surroundings, offering insights into the future of design and urban planning. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative journey.