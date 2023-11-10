Crafting Rhythms and Harmonies: The Divine Gift in Beat Production According to RG Qluck Wise

(MENAFN- Daily News Gh) Everyone has a specific talent that sets them apart; a certain ability that makes each person unique. RG Qluck Wise suggests that beat production is also one such gift – a divine one. What could be more intriguing than the idea that a passion for beats and rhythms is an endowment from the heavens? Let's dive into this concept further.



Unraveling the Gift: RG Qluck Wise's Perspective on Beat Production



Ashong Wisdom Odai popularly known as RG Qluck Wise, an accomplished beat producer, believes that creating beats is a divine gift. He suggests that this ability to arrange sounds into harmonious sequences is not merely an acquired skill but rather a bestowed ability resonating with a higher realm.



Divine Inspiration in Artistic Creation



From Michelangelo attributing his masterpieces to divine inspiration, to Ludwig van Beethoven stating his symphonies were gifts from God, history is filled with creative minds attributing their works to a higher power. RG Qluck Wise is a modern exponent of this belief. He suggests that,



"The melody that fills our ears and moves our spirits is not of human origin. It's a divine verse flowing through."



The Rhythmic Tapestry



Building a beat is no simple task. It involves creating a rhythmic tapestry where every thread or sound has a role to play.



Piecing together different sounds to form a coherent beat



Tuning into how each sound plays off of the others



Crafting a rhythm that incites emotions or conveys a story



Ironically, most people may not realize the immense effort put into producing the beats that form the backbone of their favorite songs. As RG Qluck Wise said,



"The beat might be behind the lyrics, but it’s the soul of the music."



The Art of Beat Production



RG Qluck Wise stresses that beat production is a blend of innate talent and honed skill. He argues that while anyone may learn the basics of music production, the ability to "feel" the rhythm and create a beat that touches people's hearts is a divine gift.



The Divinity in Skills



While formal training and practice can contribute to the quality of produced beats, RG Qluck Wise believes that the remarkable ability to resonate with the music, to instinctively understand what makes a beat coming alive is something that cannot be just learned.



Transformation Through Beats



Beats have the power to set mood, to evoke emotions and to transport listeners to different realms. This capability to impact human emotions, according to RG Qluck Wise, is a strong signal of the divinity inherent in beat production.



"It's a language from the heavens that talks directly to the human soul, bypassing the conscious mind."



Closing the Beat



In conclusion, the perspective offered by RG Qluck Wise is one that adds depth to the perception of beat production. It’s not just about arranging sounds into rhythmic sequences, but involves a level of divine guidance and ability. This notion certainly adds an intriguing layer to the way we perceive music and could influence aspiring beat producers towards treating their craft with more spirituality.



So the next time you bob your head to a beat, remember that it might be more than just sound you're enjoying - it could be a divine gift offered by the beat producer.



So, do you believe in the idea of beat production as a divine gift? Or do you believe it's more of honed talent and cultivated skill?



