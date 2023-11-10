History In The Making: November 10 Signifies Absolute Victory Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Today is the third anniversary of the end of the 44-day war -
the shortest-ever war in the history of Azerbaijan, through which a
nation liberated historical lands using the best military tactics,
and the day Armenia signed the capitulation document.
Azerbaijani nationals consider this date as a rebirth of the
nation. On this day Azerbaijani Army liberated most of its invaded
territories that were under occupation for more than 30 years.
Thanks to this victory, IDPs, who had been expelled forcibly,
were able to return to their hometowns and pay tribute to the
graves of their beloved. Besides, As a result of this victory
Azerbaijan was the first country to establish its territorial
integrity and sovereignty among the former Soviet states that had
territorial issues.
This victory will live as long as the world stands. During
the war, the heroic armed forces of Azerbaijan defeated the illegal
army of Armenian occupiers and separatist regime within 44 days and
restored territorial integrity and sovereignty for the first
time.
Adalat Verdiyev, an Azerbaijani military expert and a reserved
officer said this in his interview with AZERNEWS .
He noted that the 44-day Patriotic War is Azerbaijan's glorious
history.
The generation did not inherit this fateful problem for future
generations by driving the enemy out of our territories. Thanks to
the victory in the Patriotic War, the youth of Azerbaijan, the
Azerbaijani army, and its supreme commander-in-chief became
citizens of the victorious state, says Verdiyev. He says that with
this victory, we also restored our honor and dignity. From today,
the youth of Azerbaijan will continue their life in much safer
conditions like the victorious youth.
For the first time, in this war, Azerbaijan was able to deliver
a very crushing blow to the fundamental bases of international
separatism and to present a substantial precedent in this direction
for other countries as well. The military expert added that first
of all, Azerbaijan revealed a road map for the fight against
separatism, which did not exist until that time, and presented to
the international community a plan of successive activities for the
implementation of this road map.
“Of course, all this happened as a result of the decisive policy
of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan used the
most modern methods in this war. For the first time, we witnessed
the widespread use of manned and unmanned aviation against the
enemy. In addition, the Azerbaijani army widely used unmanned
observation devices in order to regulate artillery fire. For the
first time, the weapons of Turkiye, Belarus, Israel, and Western
weapons were synthesized and conducted a fifth-generation war
against the enemy,” Verdiyev noted as well as talking about
Azerbaijan's army potential: "Azerbaijan's special forces played a
paramount role in achieving victory. As an example of this, it is
necessary to mention the Shusha operation. In this war, for the
first time in world history, a fortress city protected by heavy
artillery systems and armored vehicles in a high mountainous area
was liberated by the heroic special forces with small arms and
sometimes hand-to-hand combat, which was later widely investigated
by many scientific and military centers of the world and the Shusha
operation was ranked among the first unique military operations in
the world in the international community."
The military expert, talking about the fighting prowess of the
Azerbaijani army, noted that the Armenian side was seriously
shaken, and as a result, many strategic heights came under the
control of the Azerbaijani army.
“In the post-war period, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued
without a break in their activities to achieve further victories.
Sufficiently strict and adequate responses were given to the
provocations committed by the separatist elements once illegally
remained in Azerbaijan's Garabagh. The enemy suffered serious
defeats both in the territories under the temporary control of the
Russian contingent and on the conventional Azerbaijani-Armenian
border. Starting from March 24 last year, the Azerbaijani army
liberated Farrukh, Buzlugh, Sari Baba, Grkh Giz, Lachin district
center and Zabukh villages, the heights between Jagazur and Zabukh
villages, Allahyarli and Zaman Payasi villages in Garabagh from the
enemy,” A.Verdiyev said.
He noted that on the border, Azerbaijan was able to remove the
enemy from 11 strategic heights and 74 military positions with a
decisive counter-operation in September last year in the areas from
the Murov Heights to the Araz. Despite all this, the enemy did not
stop its provocations. However, at the end of the day, on September
19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan forced the separatist organization that
existed in Khankendi to sign the act of capitulation with
anti-terrorist measures. He underscored that the signing of this
act of capitulation resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty. Later, of course, the Supreme Commander of the Armed
Forces of Azerbaijan Republic raised the Azerbaijani flag in
Khankendi city along with the Sarsang water reservoir in four more
residential areas in Agdara, Khojavad, Khojali, and Asgaran for the
first time in the history of Azerbaijan.
“Azerbaijan is looking forward to continuing its activities in
the direction of strengthening the potential of the army and
avoiding saving on military expenses. In order to increase the
combat potential of the units and formations belonging to the armed
forces of Azerbaijan, they continue training together with allied
and friendly countries and take serious steps to improve the
provision and supply of our army,” the military expert
concluded.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107404833
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.