'Sam Bahadur': Netizens Applaud Fatima Sana Shaikh's Performance As Indira Gandhi In The Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. The film's trailer was released on Tuesday and ever since then has set the internet on fire. While Vicky plays the lead, Fatima will play the role of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Netizens are in awe of Fatima's strong, forceful, and fierce portrayal of Indira Gandhi and have applauded her on social media.



Netizens' reaction to Fatima's character

The trailer's most striking feature is Fatima's uncanny likeness to Indira Gandhi. Not only has the actress nailed the look, but she has also captured the soul of Indira Gandhi through her gestures and reactions. She has done her dialogue delivery with seriousness, and her body language conveys the confidence and strength that the former Prime Minister was known for.













The trailer

About 'Sam Bahadur'

'Sam Bahadur' is a biographical war drama film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was India's first field marshal. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. RSVP Movies, under the direction of Ronnie Screwvala, produced the film.



Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Manekshaw. The film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. The film will be released on December 01, 2023.

