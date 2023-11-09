Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces In Hebron, Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/

Two Palestinians were overnight killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank districts of Hebron and Bethlehem during raids by occupation forces, sources confirmed.

In Hebron, Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed the village of Tabqa, where violent confrontations broke out, during which the occupation soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas bombs at the citizens, killing Anas Nasser Abu Atwan, 25, after shooting him in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, medical sources at Beit Jala Hospital said that Mohammad Farid Hamdan Thawabta, 51, from Beit Fajjar, died of wounds sustained during Israeli forces' incursion into Bethlehem yesterday, where 19 people were injured by live bullets, one critically and the other seriously, and 5 by shrapnel, in addition to dozens suffocating from the toxic tear gas inhalation.