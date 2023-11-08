MBRF Participates In Sharjah International Book Fair 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) being held under the theme 'We Speak Books' at Expo Sharjah Center, which commenced on 1 November 2023 and will run until 12 November 2023. The MBRF's participation in the event aligns with its unwavering commitment to support local, regional, and global knowledge events that promote efforts to develop and disseminate knowledge.

By participating in the event, the MBRF is leveraging the platform as an effective tool to communicate with various pillars of knowledge and creative industries. It is also using the platform to share its multiple contributions towards the knowledge sector through its pioneering projects and initiatives like the“Knowledge Project,”“Knowledge Summit,”“Dubai International Program for Writing,”“Knowledge Hub,” and others.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said,“We are delighted to be part of the 42nd edition of SIBF, which has become one of the most significant platforms for advancing knowledge by bringing together book and knowledge enthusiasts from across the globe. Our goal at the MBRF is to create a dynamic and cutting-edge learning environment that improves the intellectual and creative potential of individuals. We also reiterate our commitment to implementing a wide array of cutting-edge educational initiatives and programs to promote knowledge and create a sustainable future. As part of our commitment to elevating the status of writers and promoting reading through a range of knowledge activities, our participation gives us the chance to assist youth, hone their abilities, and fortify their attempts to confront the challenges of today's world. We hope that we are succeeding in attracting more young individuals, families, and those passionate about reading and gaining knowledge through our participation, and we will continue to contribute to enhancing interaction with community members and exhibition participants.”

The MBRF's pavilion in Room 1 – Suite 2 features a wide range of events, workshops, and knowledge sessions covering a diverse area of knowledge. All the programs of the MBRF are held under the umbrella of the Knowledge Lounge and the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW).

In this regard, the Foundation's DIPW hosted a panel discussion titled 'New prospects for scientific translation,' which was moderated by Dr. Ghanim Al Samerrai, trainer of the scientific translation workshop. The session highlighted the achievements of trainees who completed the translation of scientific books in new areas that will be published soon. DIPW also launched the Arab Translators' Club and another panel discussion titled 'Translation and Arabization Challenges in Information Technology,” presented by Professor Walid El-Baz and translator Sabah Deby.

In addition, the MBRF's pavilion hosted a panel discussion at the Knowledge Lounge titled 'Knowledge Feeding Society between Literature, Film, and Social Content' during which Prof. Tariq Khwaji spoke in an interview with the reporter Doja bin Faraj. The Lounge hosted another panel discussion titled“Palestinian Narrative: Historical Stations,” which was moderated by Dr. Zainab Al Qaysi and had the participation of Dr. Parween Habib. In addition, the MBRF launched a series of children's stories illustrated by participants of the Children's Stories Art Drawing Workshop under DIPW courses, in the presence of trainers Ray Abdulal, Fatma Al Amri, and many young painters whose work has been distinguished by expressive accuracy and a useful compilation of children's stories.

Under the umbrella of the Knowledge Lounge, the MBRF hosted a series of panel discussions, and the most prominent one of these was 'Arabic Reinforces our Identity', with the participation of His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb and moderated by poet and journalist Hussein Darwish. The session mainly focused on Arabic language issues and the need for families to pay more attention to their ancestral language. With the participation of writer Iman Al-Yousef, a session on“One Year of Isolation” drew a lot of attention. Furthermore, the MBRF conducts daily programs that include reading games and instructive books for kids.

Throughout the exhibition, the Foundation's staff has been relentlessly working to acquaint visitors with its various initiatives and projects. The team offered a thorough explanation of the MBRF's goals and achievements in knowledge. Furthermore, visitors get a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the Foundation's initiatives and programs aimed at enhancing knowledge and education.

The Foundation is pursuing its participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair, which is hosting 2033 publishers from 109 countries globally in this edition. Over 1.5 million different titles are being displayed by these publishers, which include 990 foreign publishers and 1,043 Arab publishers. Apart from the diverse range of presentations, the show draws in over 215 writers, philosophers, creators, and both Arab and foreign artists. It also hosts over 1,700 events and many lecture sessions.