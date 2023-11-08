Biman Now Offers Precise Weighing Solutions For Any Aircraft Type In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: With the new state-of-the-art low profile roll-on platform as well as top-of-jack load cell systems, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is now offering precise aircraft weighing solutions for all types of aircraft, to all airlines registered in Bangladesh at its Dhaka Airport hangar, said the carrier in a release.

Biman has successfully weighed its own B787-8, two B737-800s and two DHC-8-400s aircraft using the cutting-edge equipment and in-house experts from Engineering and Flight Operations, added the release.

Precise knowledge of an aircraft's weight and balance is essential to keep the aircraft within its safe operating and structural limits. Control issues, especially during takeoff and landing, can arise if an aircraft is either overly heavy or has an unbalanced distribution of its mass.

Every five years, as part of keeping an aircraft's airworthiness certificate valid and in line with the Civil Aviation Authority's regulations, anytime extensive maintenance works or heavy maintenance visits are undertaken, an aircraft must be weighed to determine its basic empty weight and center of gravity.

Also, the performance characteristics of an airplane and its fuel efficiency can only be determined with precise weight and balance data. The flight crew uses this information to figure out how far they can safely take off and land, how fast they can ascend or how much fuel they will use.

Until the procurement of the weighing equipment, Biman had on average spent roughly BDT 22 lac for weighing each aircraft using kits leased from other companies, also mentioned the release, adding, with the new development, the airline can now accurately estimate the aircraft's basic weight and CG without incurring the extra cost or logistical complexity of leasing such weighing kits.

Biman's current platform scales and load cells are capable of weighing planes with as much as 14 wheels on the landing gears.

With the weighing equipment, skilled human resource, GSE support and closed-door hangar facility, Biman is able to offer weight and balance solutions to other airlines in the country at competitive rates, concluded the release.

