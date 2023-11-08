G7 Countries Support Promotion Of Lasting Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The G7 countries
support the promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, Trend reports.
This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of
the G7 foreign ministers.
"We emphasize our support for the promotion of long-term and
lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the
principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty,
inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement
said.
The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers was held on November 7-8
in Tokyo, Japan.
The meeting, chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa,
was attended by the foreign ministers of the US, Canada, Germany,
Italy, UK and France.
