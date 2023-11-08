               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
G7 Countries Support Promotion Of Lasting Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia


11/8/2023 7:13:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The G7 countries support the promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

"We emphasize our support for the promotion of long-term and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers was held on November 7-8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting, chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, was attended by the foreign ministers of the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK and France.

