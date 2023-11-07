Azerbaijan State Security Service's Cultural Center Presents Victory Day Program (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan's
Cultural Center of the State Security Service presents a cultural
program dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, the State Security
Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The event was attended by employees of the State Security
Service, participants in the second Karabakh war in Azerbaijan,
cadets of the State Security Service Academy of Azerbaijan named
after Heydar Aliyev, and military personnel of the military
unit.
The concert, which featured performances by notable cultural and
artistic icons on a patriotic theme, piqued the audience's
curiosity.
