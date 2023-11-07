Modular Container Market 2023 Analysis By Current Insights, Future Dynamics And Innovative Strategies By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Modular Container Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Modular Container Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Modular Container Market is valued approximately USD 26.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Prefabricated steel buildings called modular containers are utilised as schools, workplaces, labs, hospitals, worker camps on construction sites, and overnight accommodations. Numerous advantages of modular containers include ease of installation, financial effectiveness, and environmental friendliness. The major driving factor for the market are increasing industrial and commercial development and growing lease services.

The modular containers are sturdy and resistant to adverse weather conditions. The number of people relocating into metropolitan areas is expected to increase as industrial and commercial development significantly increases. The widespread usage of modular containers for housing and storage needs as a result of the growing urbanization in cities such as Vancouver (Canada), New York (U.S.), and Mexico City (Mexico) is expected to fuel the market's expansion in the ensuing years. Along with this, modular containers are offered for lease and renting together with services such as delivery, maintenance, installation, and other ad hoc services by major players such as WillScot Mobile Mini and McGrath RentCorp. Along with this, growing number of lease contract is also driving the growth for the market over the forecast period. The typical lease or rent period in 2020, according to the Relocatable Buildings Report, was 16.7 months, down from 23.4 months in 2019. However, the high cost of Modular Container stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Modular Container Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The North America region is dominating the market with biggest share in 2021 is anticipated to rule the market for the entire duration of the projection. Due to the tremendous expansion of infrastructure and industries, modular construction is becoming more and more common in the United States. However, according to industry analysts, modular construction would be used in at least half of the future projects over the course of the next three years. As the widespread usage of modular containers in construction projects throughout the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the largest growth throughout the projected period. Since most construction projects are now in progress, safe storage space is needed for supplies like rods and cement. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to grow the target market. The Asia-Pacific region's market expansion is being spearheaded by China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

MODULE-T PREFABRIK SYSTEMS DIS TIC LTD STI

Prefabex

McGrath RentCorp

Prefabricated Modular Steel Structures - MODSTEEL

HENAN K-HOME STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD.

Kwikspace

Falcon Structures

Truston

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

PODS Enterprises LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Mobile Modular Containers

Fixed Modular Containers

By Revenue Source:

New Product Sales

Rental

By Usage:

Office Container

Sanitary Container

Locker Container

Showroom Containers

Accommodation Containers

Storage Containers

Others

By Container Size:

Below 10 Feet

10-20 Feet

21-40 Feet

Above 40 Feet

By Application:

Construction

Industrial

Education

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

