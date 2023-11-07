FAIRMONT AJMAN AND FAIRMONT FUJAIRAH ANNOUNCE ELIAS CHAKHTOURA AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

(MENAFN- REBORN) DUBAI, November 7, 2023 –The Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah are delighted to announce the appointment of Elias Chakhtoura as the new General Manager. Elias brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise garnered from a distinguished international career spanning Europe, the United States, Canada, and the UAE.



Elias began his journey in hospitality in 1999, demonstrating his expertise in various renowned establishments. His impressive career includes key roles such as Director of Operations for the opening of Sofitel Casablanca and General Manager of the Pullman Dubai City Center Hotel and Residences, where his exceptional leadership led to several accolades, including the prestigious World Travel Awards.



In his most recent role as General Manager at the Sofitel Jumeirah Beach Residences in Dubai, Elias played a pivotal role in the hotel's success, overseeing operations and contributing significantly to its acclaimed reputation. His hands-on experience and strategic vision have consistently resulted in increased guest satisfaction and operational excellence.



Elias has proven expertise in managing diverse hotel operations, including F&B, outlets, and guest services. He is renowned for his ability to enhance guest experiences and implement effective cost control measures, ensuring both guest satisfaction and financial performance are at their peak.



As the new General Manager, Chakhtoura shares his enthusiasm about this new role, stating, "I am incredibly excited to lead Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah. My team and I are dedicated to upholding the hotels’ esteemed reputation in the industry and elevating it to new levels of excellence, by delivering exceptional guest experiences and seamlessly integrating our dedication to well-being into our daily operations ".



Elias Chakhtoura’s appointment reaffirms Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah’s commitment to providing outstanding service and memorable stays for their guests. The hotels look forward to a promising future under his leadership, providing warm hospitality ensuring guests’ experiences are not simply comfortable, but truly exceptional.





