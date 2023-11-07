UCB Opens Its Imperial Lounge At Jashore Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated its Imperial Lounge at Jashore Airport on November 5.

Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of UCB inaugurated the lounge as the chief guest.

In his address, Quadri said, UCB had been providing customers with all sorts of premium financial services over the last 40 years. In continuation of that, UCB Imperial Lounge has been inaugurated for the air travellers of Jashore, he added.



UCB credit card holders will have access to this cosy and luxury lounge while departing through Jashore Airport, he concluded.



ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad, Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division of UCB and Reazul Islam Masoud, Manager of Jashore Airport attended the inauguration ceremony. Other senior executives from UCB were also present on the occasion.

T