Canon's Nanoimprint Lithography Threatens ASML's Monopoly

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Canon has announced a new nanoimprint lithography system that it says can transfer circuit patterns equivalent to those created by 5nm EUV photolithography. Furthermore, it claims that with the improvements it anticipates in mask technology, the transfer of 2nm-equivalent circuit patterns should be possible.



If this can be done economically, it would be a direct challenge to ASML, which has a monopoly on the EUV (extreme ultraviolet) photolithography equipment used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

to make the most advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed by Apple, Nvidia and Intel.



In contrast to photolithography, in which light from a scanner passes through a photomask to transfer circuit pattens to a wafer coated with a photosensitive resist, nanoimprint lithography is a miniature mold and stamping process.

In nanoimprint lithography, the mask is a mold.

According to Canon, its FPA-1200NZ2C nanoimprint system features new environmental control technology that significantly reduces the number of defects caused by fine particles created during the manufacturing process. Defect reduction has been a major challenge for Canon in its efforts to commercialize nanoimprint IC lithography.



How to precisely align mold and wafer has been another difficult problem, but Canon's announcement indicates that it is being solved, at least for relatively simple devices without too many layers that need to be aligned. It is not clear where the physical limits to nanoimprint technology are, but 2 nanometers is the smallest semiconductor production process likely to be commercialized within the next few years.

Because it does not require expensive light sources and lens arrays, nanoimprint lithography could in theory offer a 90% reduction in power consumption, a 40% reduction in overall processing cost, and equipment priced at a fraction of ASML's EUV scanners – an order of magnitude cheaper according to Canon chairman and chief executive officer Fujio Mitarai.