Public Warning System Test As Watan Exercise 2023 Begins In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: A Public Safety Alert from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) was sent to numerous mobile phone numbers in Qatar as part of testing the Public Warning System (PWS) for emergencies. The notification corresponds with this year's 'Watan Exercise' which began today, November 6, and will end on November 8.

The Arabic and English alerts were sent to inform the public of the three-day event, which is being conducted at multiple sites in the country.



With the participation of more than 30 military, civil, and private agencies, the Watan Exercise 2023 involves office and field exercises with the goal of maintaining security in the country and ensuring preparation in the event of potential hazards.

This year's joint security exercise also aims to test readiness in hosting major regional and international events such as sporting events, conferences, and tournaments, under normal and emergency circumstances.

The organizing committee assures the public that the training exercises are being done with high accuracy and professionalism without compromising the normal daily life of citizens and residents of Qatar.

The concerned authorities will assess the outcomes of the exercise to identify the positives and work to reinforce and strengthen them, as well as any drawbacks, if any, and work to address and resolve them.

The Public Safety Alert does not require the public to take any action, but the authorities ask for cooperation with security personnel to guarantee that the exercise's objectives are met.