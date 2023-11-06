Russian Army Shells Nikopol Four Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region four times with heavy artillery today, causing destruction.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reporte d this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"Almost two dozen shells hit Nikopol today. The occupiers fired four times with heavy artillery. Fortunately, no one was affected,” Lysak wrote. Read also:
Three wounded as Russians shell Kherson community
According to him, three private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the attacks.
As reported, air defense forces destroyed a Russian drone in the sky over Pavlohrad on the night of November 6.
MENAFN06112023000193011044ID1107381336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.