Russian Army Shells Nikopol Four Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region four times with heavy artillery today, causing destruction.



Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reporte d this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Almost two dozen shells hit Nikopol today. The occupiers fired four times with heavy artillery. Fortunately, no one was affected,” Lysak wrote.

Three wounded as Russians shell Kherson community

According to him, three private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the attacks.

As reported, air defense forces destroyed a Russian drone in the sky over Pavlohrad on the night of November 6.