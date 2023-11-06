Kuwait Cabinet Instructs Building Northern Residential City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday directed the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) to take all required arrangements to build a residential city in the north.

The direction came during a weekly routine cabinet meeting held at Bayan Palace and presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

It came within the framework of the cabinet's following up on Kuwaiti-Chinese agreements in the fields of building residential cities, electricity and water.

The cabinet also entrusted the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to take necessary steps for cooperation in the area of power energy and renewable energy.

During the meeting, the ministers looked into legislative priorities due to be adopted during the second ordinary session of the 17th parliamentary term.

In this regard, the cabinet underlined commitment to beefing and bolstering cooperation and coordination between both executive and legislative authorities, particularly laws purposed to improve citizens' standards of living at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Therefore, Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah was tasked with speedily working out a draft law aiming at raising retirees' minimum pensions, in collaboration with the National Assembly's specialized committees.

The minister was also entrusted with giving an immediate vision about ways of improving the living conditions of employees in the public and private sectors.

Under the cabinet's instructions, the minister of finance would also devise a blueprint for investment with international food, medicine, power, water and housing companies.

On the other hand, the cabinet took note of a letter sent by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on a grilling motion lodged by MP Hamad Al-Azmi against Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban.

The cabinet acknowledged that it is the right of MPs to grill any minister, but voiced utter confidence in the minister, hoping that the parliamentary practice would match the constitution and parliament bylaws.

Afterwards, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of his recent visit to Russia, along with his talks with Russian officials, which focused on regional and international issues, primarily the latest Palestinian developments.

Finally, the cabinet congratulated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as the Saudi people on the kingdom's World Cup 2034 bid win as a special sports achievement for and Arab and Muslim countries. (end)

mt







