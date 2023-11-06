Celebrating Marathon Petroleum's Safe Drivers

(MENAFN- 3BL) National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Sept. 10-16. It's a time to recognize the professional truck drivers committed to delivering goods safely across the U.S. At Marathon Petroleum, we thank all our drivers for the work they do to safely transport products around the country. We also recognize our professional drivers who have reached a significant safety milestone in their career.

365 Safe Drivers

Our 365 Safe Driver program highlights those drivers who worked a large majority of the year without a single dash cam event that had a coachable behavior associated with it. We are proud of the 176 men and women who made the list of our 365 Safe Drivers for 2022.

“On our trucks, we use technology to improve driver safety,” said Wes Grady, Transport Operations Senior Manager.“The dash cam generates a clip during braking, swerving or even hitting a bump. Then the software provider reviews the recording to determine if there's a need for driver coaching. Numerous activations can occur in a typical shift making driving a full year without any incidents quite an accomplishment!”

Million Mile Drivers

At Marathon Petroleum, we also celebrate our drivers who have reached three or more years without a preventable accident. Those drivers are eligible to receive the Million Mile Award at intervals of 1 million, 2 million and 3 million miles driven.

“Your ability to stay focused on the task at hand and to repeatedly do so safely is greatly appreciated,” said Mike Johnson, Vice President of Transport & Rail.“Safety is the top priority of our transport operations, and your accomplishment shows your commitment to this priority.”