Global Firewood Market Report Overview, Industry Top Players, Size And Growth Factor (2023-2032)

Global Firewood Market is valued at approximately USD 878.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Firewood can be referred to as a primary energy source used by people for cooking and space heating purposes. Firewood basically is a bunch of wood that is used as fuel in many households. They are mostly used in the rural areas of developedor underdeveloped countries. The use of firewood provides energy for cooking, heating, and fueling steam engines, and helps generate electricity when used in steam turbines. Rising inclination towards recreational activities, low income of the majority in underdeveloped nations, increasing desire of customers for smaller firewood, Commercialization of the firewood business, and Rising energy crises are the factors driving the growth of the market.

According to the Research Department, the global camping revenue in the year 2023 is estimated to reach USD 43.89 billion with a noticeable growth of 12.4%. It is expected that the number of users of camping will reach around 385.1 million by 2027. Camping is a well-established form of leisure travel in the United States, it dominated the camping segment in revenue i.e., 710.0 million in 2023. Additionally, according to the National Institute of Health, for daily cooking, almost 3 billion people in underdeveloped nations use firewood or charcoal. The rising inclination towards recreational activities and the low income of the majority in underdeveloped nations are the factors driving the growth of the market. Other important components driving market increase are the increasing desire of customers for smaller firewood, Commercialization of the firewood business, and Rising energy crises. Furthermore, the Rising camping trend and innovation and emerging technological changes are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the risk of health due to gas emissions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Firewood Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the variable pricing of coal, natural gas, and heating oil which leads to the increase in the usage of firewood by the low-income population in the region. The high rate of vulnerable populations in the region also contributes to the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the prevalence of low-income groups and low disposable income in highly populated countries such as India, emerging new technologies are improving the efficiency of firewood and the presence of key market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Norestven Ltd.

Woodbioma

Wood Step, LDA

UAB Vli Timber

Firewood Fuel MK

Woodmill

JB Firewood Co.

Surefire Wood

Pinnacle Firewood Company

Cornish Firewood

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Wood Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Wood Type:

Log wood

Wood chips

Pellets

Forestry residues

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Business to Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

