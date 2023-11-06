Russia's Attack On Odesa: Houses, Museum Damaged In Historic District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 6, 2023, Russian troops attacked southern Ukraine with different types of missiles and combat drones.

The relevant statement was made by the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the preliminary data, Russians struck the city of Odesa with the Oniks and Iskander-M missiles. The enemy projectiles hit the central part of the city and an idle industrial building.

Several apartment blocks were damaged by blast wave, as well as a museum in the historical district of the city, which is listed as the UNESCO heritage.

Russia's drone attack was extensive and dense, targeting Odesa's port infrastructure.

Ukraine's air defense units downed 15 enemy drones.











































































Meanwhile, some Russian drones caused damage to warehouse facilities, handling equipment, and vehicles loaded with grain. A fire was promptly extinguished.

Following the enemy attack, five civilians were taken to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, Russia fired one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile at the city of Kherson. A 5-storey apartment block was hit. No casualties were reported.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces intercepted Russia's Kh-59 missile fired at the Mykolaiv region.

A reminder that, on the evening of November 5, 2023, enemy drones attacked the city of Odesa. Air defense systems activated, and explosions were heard in the city.

Photo: Southern Defense Forces

