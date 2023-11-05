Azerbaijan, Pakistan's Joint Ventures In Pharmaceutical Industry Look Promising

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Pharmaceutics is not only an economic but also a strategic
sector for any country. Especially, COVID-19 confirmed the
importance of this sector, as well.
As for Azerbaijan, special importance is given to the
development of this field. Despite some ups and downs in the
process of development, Azerbaijan has had various projects with
other countries so far.
As an example of the growing interest in the development of
pharmaceuticals, we can mention the recent visit of a delegation
from Pakistan to Azerbaijan to evaluate its future prospects. Of
course, the initial impression of the delegation was based on the
fact that their interest in developing this sector in Azerbaijan is
very high.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr. Imran
Khalid, a Pakistani pundit, said in a comment that the
pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan has experienced significant
growth and transformation over the years, emerging as a vital
contributor to the country's economy and healthcare sector. With a
sales volume equivalent to $3 billion dollars in 2023, Pakistan's
pharmaceutical industry has grown over 12% over the past 5
years.
"With a rapidly expanding market, a robust regulatory framework,
and a commitment to innovation, Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry
is making its mark on the global stage. There are around 600 big
and small manufacturing companies in Pakistan. Pakistan's
pharmaceutical market has been on a steady upward trajectory,
driven by a combination of factors such as population growth,
increased healthcare awareness, and rising per capita income.
The industry's expansion has been particularly noteworthy, as it
caters not only to the domestic market but also exports
pharmaceutical products to over 50 countries, including the United
States, Europe, and the Middle East.
This year exports of Pakistan pharmaceutical products are
expected to be around $250 million," the expert said.
He pointed out that one of the cornerstones of the Pakistani
pharmaceutical industry's success is its well-established
regulatory framework. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan
(DRAP) ensures that the industry adheres to international
standards, making it an attractive destination for foreign
investors and pharmaceutical giants. Dr. Imran Khalid pointed out
that this adherence to quality and safety standards has enabled
Pakistani pharmaceutical companies to receive approvals from
renowned global regulatory authorities, boosting their export
potential.
"Pakistan pharmaceutical company has demonstrated continuous
improvement and upgradation as per the international standards.
Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry has come a long way,
transforming from a domestically focused sector to a global player.
Its consistent commitment to quality, innovation, and regulatory
excellence has propelled it to new heights. With a bright future
ahead, Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry is set to continue making
a positive impact on the nation's economy and global healthcare,"
Imran Khalid said.
He noted that Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry has acquired
technical know-how and trained personnel which can greatly help in
establishing a new manufacturing facility in Azerbaijan. The local
manufacturing capacity of pharmaceuticals is a vital component of
any country's economy. He said that Pakistan has made significant
strides in research and development, leading to the production of
high-quality generic medicines and innovative pharmaceutical
products.
"The transfer of this expertise to Azerbaijan will not only help
in the transfer of technology but also it will help in the
availability of cost reduction in the healthcare sector. Generating
cost-effective and quality manufacturing capabilities will make
Azerbaijan an attractive destination for investors - globally and
locally – as well as global companies who are looking to outsource
their production," he underlined.
He stressed that the future of collaboration between Azerbaijan
and Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry looks promising. As the
global demand for affordable and high-quality medicines continues
to rise, Local pharmaceutical companies are well-positioned to
capitalize on this opportunity. He said the joint venture between
Pakistan and Azerbaijan will create synergy in research and
development, along with its adherence to international quality
standards to provide cost-effective medicines to the public.
"Additionally, collaborations with Pakistani pharmaceutical
companies and investment in research and development will enhance
the local industry's innovation potential. Furthermore, the
government's support for the sector, including policies that
incentivize research and development, will likely lead to more
substantial advancements in the coming years," the Pakistani expert
added.
MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107375071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.