Italian Prime Minister's Adviser Resigns after Prank Call with Russian Impersonators

(MENAFN) Francesco Talo, a key diplomatic adviser to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has tendered his resignation in the wake of an inadvertent and revealing phone conversation between Meloni and Russian pranksters. The call led to the public disclosure of unfiltered remarks by the Prime Minister on topics ranging from the Ukraine conflict to domestic matters.



Prime Minister Meloni confirmed Talo's resignation during a press conference with the Council of Ministers on Friday. She acknowledged having reservations about the prank call, which she communicated to the diplomatic office. However, she highlighted a perceived lack of thoroughness in handling the situation as a factor in Talo's decision to step down. She characterized Talo's choice as "a gesture of great responsibility" and emphasized his extensive decades-long service.



In regards to her comments expressing weariness over the Ukraine conflict, which were inadvertently recorded during the prank call, Meloni contended that she had not offered any novel insights. She maintained that both public opinion, including Italy's own, has been affected by the prolonged conflict.



The recording, dated late September, was orchestrated by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as an unnamed African politician. During the exchange, Meloni openly acknowledged the prevailing sentiment of "a lot of fatigue" regarding the Ukrainian conflict.



She additionally noted that a critical juncture was approaching, wherein it would be imperative for all parties involved to seek a resolution.



These revelations have raised concerns about a potential decline in Western support for Ukraine, particularly as global attention has gravitated towards the conflict in Gaza. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed apprehension in a recent interview with The Times, asserting that war-weariness appears to be spreading. He noted observations of this sentiment in the United States and Europe, characterizing it as evolving into a spectacle for some observers.



