(MENAFN) The Ukrainian authorities in Kiev have initiated the partial dismantling of a significant monument commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and the pivotal role the city played in that historic struggle. Images and videos circulating on social media, as well as reports from Ukrainian news outlets, depicted city workers in the process of disassembling and removing a golden star that adorned the top of the 40-meter-tall monument.



The golden star bore a resemblance to the prestigious Hero of the Soviet Union order, which was the highest military honor in the USSR. The monument was dedicated to the "hero city of Kiev" and served as a tribute to the city's remarkable valor and resistance against the Nazi forces during World War II. This recognition was bestowed upon a total of twelve Soviet cities for their extraordinary contributions.



Erected in 1982, the monument stood on Victory Square, a name bestowed in 1952 to honor the war. However, earlier this year, Ukrainian authorities chose to rename it Galitskaya Square. The recent partial dismantling of the monument is the latest development in an ongoing campaign by Ukrainian officials to eradicate all vestiges of the Soviet era, thereby severing historical ties with Russia.



This endeavor was set in motion as early as 2015, when Ukraine implemented its 'decommunization law,' prohibiting symbols associated with the Soviet Union. This led to a widespread removal of monuments and the renaming of numerous locations across the country. It is worth noting that the legislation did grant an exception for WWII-related landmarks.



The dismantling of the monument, which holds deep historical significance, has ignited a spirited debate both within Ukraine and internationally, with opinions divided on the impact of such actions on the nation's historical legacy and its relationships with neighboring countries.



