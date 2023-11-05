EU states warn of government instability over illegal immigration

(MENAFN) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has issued a stark warning, stating that the European Union must reinforce external border security and deportation measures to avert potential government collapses. Schallenberg specifically called on Germany to engage in discussions regarding measures against illegal migration, emphasizing that the pressure of migration is anticipated to persist and could have profound political implications.



Recent statistics from the European Union Agency for Asylum reveal that over half a million individuals applied for asylum in the European Union during the first half of the year, marking a notable 28 percent surge compared to the same period in 2022. Concurrently, the number of apprehended illegal border crossings into the European Union rose by 18 percent to reach 232,350 in the initial eight months of 2023, as reported by the European Union's border agency, Frontex.



In response to this escalating challenge, countries with previously lenient immigration policies are adopting a more stringent approach. Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland recently agreed to collaborate on bolstering deportation efforts. In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government's intention to conduct substantial-scale deportations of individuals without legitimate stay rights, contingent on the approval of a parliamentary bill.



As the influx of migrants surged into Germany this year, Chancellor Scholz's political support dwindled. The Social Democratic Party (SPD), once the second-largest political faction in the country, was overtaken by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) in June. The AfD, which has advocated for stringent immigration restrictions since its establishment in 2013, currently holds a five-point lead over the SPD in polling aggregates compiled by Politico.



