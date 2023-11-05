India Warehousing & Logistics Show To Celebrate 10 Years Of Legacy In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The highly anticipated 10th anniversary edition of India Warehousing & Logistics Show (IWLS) ( ), organized by RX India, a part of RX Global ( ), is set to bring the biggest solution providers in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the emerging warehousing and logistics hub of India owing to its strategic location and major warehousing clusters. As per reports, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to set up at least five logistics hubs along the 172km Pune ring road further developing and catering to the growing manufacturing and agriculture sector in the region.

IWLS is scheduled to take place on 21, 22 & 23 November 2023 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (E) Mumbai offering a gamut of products such as warehousing, material handling, logistics, automation, infrastructure, packaging, AIDC, storage, tracking, software, security, and supply chain solutions that can help to streamline the physical handling of products in factories and warehouses further elevating the productivity.

Over the last decade, the event has played a pivotal role in connecting the logistics community of Western and Southern India while influencing growth as well as driving change within the industry. Furthermore, it has been a perfect launchpad for logistics companies and fostered strong business partnerships among industry stakeholders.

Commenting on the successful legacy of the event, Varun Sharma, Portfolio Director at RX India said,“Indian Warehousing & Logistic Show has always been a must-attend event for the logistics sector. This year, we are Celebrating the 10th Anniversary with a showcase of an array of products encompassing solutions, products, and technologies for building a robust supply chain. Year on year growth in exhibitors and attendees is what we foresee in the coming years. Looking forward to welcoming all the exhibitors, attendees, partners, and association members.”

Incredibly honoured to have the Warehousing Association of India extending their support to IWLS 2023. Speaking on the association Manu Raj Bhalla, President of Warehousing Association of India said,“First & foremost, I take this opportunity to congratulate India Warehousing & Logistics Show on their 10 successful years. IWLS is a fantastic platform for all the stakeholders, where manufacturers of equipment, service providers as well as infrastructure solution providers converge and showcase the latest developments in the warehousing & logistics sector. It is one of the best knowledge sharing platforms for the sector, which cannot be missed. Once again, congratulations and best wishes for the upcoming event in Mumbai.”

Dr Paul, Partner, Strategy Partners Market Research and Consulting said“It is indeed our pleasure to be associated with RX India as a knowledge partner for the tenth edition of India Warehousing & Logistics Show”.

Get ready to meet in person with over 150 manufacturers and service providers and explore 230+ brands on the show floor.

In addition to that, this year, the event is set to converge leading players like Gandhi Automations, Indian Enterprises, Rubber King, ACE, Craftsman Automation, Alphalogic Industries, Rubber King, Avians Innovations Technology, Daifuku Intralogistics, Effistack India, Custom Engineering, Ardex Endura, Banner Engineering India, Creintors Automation, Giraffe Storage, E-Con Systems, Pilz India, Sitics Logistic, Visaman Infra Projects, Bootup Space, Service Link, GEAR, ALP Aeroflex, Shah Realtors, Fenwick and Ravi (FAR), Srushti Enterprises, Techno Drive Engineering, Assert SecureTech, Kalinda Technical Services, New Era Warehouse, Greatwhite Global, Impression Systems & Engineers, Fronius India, Life Care Logistic, Stark Steel, G.D. Logistics Park, Winner Technoplast among other big names.

Attendees can pre-register at to receive their entry tickets. We look forward to welcoming you to the India Warehousing & Logistics Show from 21-23 November 2023 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (E), Mumbai.

About RX

RX is a leading global events business. It combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in almost 30 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than 7 million participants. Our events, organised by 35 global offices, leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at

About Strategy Partners Market Research and Consulting

Strategy Partners Market Research and Consulting is a leading business consulting firm based out of India. It covers 19 industries, Warehouse and Logistics being one of them. The services offered by Strategy Partners include Market Entry Strategy, Marketing Plan, 5 Year Strategy Planning, Go To Market Strategy, Partner Identification for International market expansion and market intelligence.