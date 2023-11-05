Raindance Film School selects MOTIONGATE™ Dubai as the scariest destination in Dubai for its Halloween shorts

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 November 2023: Raindance Film School hosted a Horror Film screening at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the Middle East’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, which took place on November 1, 2023. The first-of-its-kind screening showcased six Halloween-themed short films crafted by talented students from Raindance Film School using MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s Fright Nights: Volume VI activations as the setting, as it was chosen as the scariest destination in Dubai and the perfect setting for future filmmakers.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai's proudly welcomed Raindance Film School students to use the park for their film projects, highlights its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovation in entertainment. The project allowed students to direct films with minimal restrictions, encouraging them to explore the horror genre creatively.

The screening delivered spine-tingling thrills and unique perspectives on Halloween, also painting the park in a new light, honouring its Hollywood theme and celebrating the film industry. Amongst the student-crafted films, ‘Aurea’ was chosen as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s Fright Nights: Volume VI 'Hero' video. The short film is the work of student director Aleeza Mogul, director of photography Aftab Yar Khan and actor/editor Akshath Anoop.





