Watch: Hail, Heavy Rain Lash UAE Police Warn Of Dh2,000 Traffic Fine For Weather-Related Violations

For most UAE residents, the weekend began with cool, cloudy weather - then rain began pouring by noon. Some drivers saw heavy showers on roads in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. All other emirates were affected.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of unstable weathe conditions until 8.30pm.

With the alerts covering most parts of the country, the public is advised to take extra precaution when heading out.

Weather monitoring account Storm Centre shared a series of videos showing the conditions in different parts of the country.

Hail is seen pelting a desert area in Sharjah in this clip:

Some drivers saw hail on this Sharjah road, too:

A heavy downpour affected visibility on this Dubai road:

At Damac Hills 2, a community near Dubai's Al Qudra desert, residents enjoyed the showers:

Similar road situations were seen in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah:

Amidst the unstable weather, the Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday issued an alert, urging drivers to drive safely and avoid wadis, streams, or any body of water.

Entering flooded valleys - regardless of the level of danger - is a violation that is punishable by Dh2,000 fine , 23 black points, and 60-day vehicle confiscation, the authorities warned.

