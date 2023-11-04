               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Swiss Potato Harvest Expected To Drop By A Third


11/4/2023 2:20:25 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Yields are still difficult to estimate at the moment. The final figures will not be known until early December, Ruedi Fischer, President of the Swiss Potato Growers' Association (USPPT), told press agency Keystone-SDA.

+ Switzerland forced to import potatoes for chips and crisps

But it is already clear that there will be "above-average losses that we have never seen before", he added, referring to an article in the German-language agricultural information service (LID). According to current forecasts, there could be a shortfall of 100,000 tonnes, particularly of potatoes for processed products such as chips. The situation is slightly better for table potatoes.

The reason for this drop is to be found mainly in the weather. Conditions were unfavourable in spring and too hot in summer. Pests are also to blame.

