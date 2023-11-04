'Dunki' New Poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, And Others On Journey To Fulfill Dreams

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan has made a really exciting return to the movie scene. He delivered a super successful movie with "Pathaan" and then wowed everyone with "Jawan," a big movie directed by Atlee that topped all charts. On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, fans were treated with the teaser of another of his upcoming movie "Dunki." The teaser featured Khan in a fun loving and jolly character, totally in contrast to his previous two roles in blockbuster action thrillers.



In another exciting news today, the creators have unveiled the posters of Dunki, showing the main characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal. The posters were posted by Khan himself on his official instagram account with an amusing caption that read, "“Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne“Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha.... Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai...(We are looking exactly like Raju sir had imagined their fools... There is a lot left to share about them)"

The posters beautifully depict the happiness of friendship and the obstacles faced by these characters as they work together to make their dreams come true.

"Dunki" is a movie that's a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It's produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The screenplay was crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. You can look forward to watching "Dunki" when it hits the screens in December 2023.

