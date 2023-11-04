Azerbaijan's Young Talents Mesmerize Audience

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan's young talents have mesmerized the audience at the
State Philharmonic Hall.
At the concert, laureates of national and international
competitions, young pianists Nargiz Aliyeva and Abdulali Huseynli
performed Piano Concerto by Robert Schumann and the Danse Macabre
by Franz Liszt, Azernews reports.
The musicians' performances were met with thunderous
applause.
The concert program was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra performed at the concert
under the baton of well-known conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.
Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra
was among the first orchestras formed in the Soviet Union.
Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent
composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J.
Brahms and others.
Moreover, the State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant
of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the
Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.
Note that the concert was organized by the Culture Ministry as
part of the project "New Names".
Launched by the ministry, the project contributes to the
preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the
performing arts.
Within the project, young talents perform concert programs,
accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber
Orchestra, and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.