Iranian Currency Rates For November 4

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 4, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to November 2. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,076 rials.

Currency Rial on November 4 Rial on November 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,966 50,928 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,749 46,138 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,751 3,743 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,801 3,742 1 Danish krone DKK 6,041 5,930 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,137 135,780 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,863 14,936 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,122 27,817 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,722 30,257 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,158 24,489 1 South African rand ZAR 2,304 2,253 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,479 1,483 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 454 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,319 26,727 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,015 30,646 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,941 38,107 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,278 1,282 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,555 31,510 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,591 8,596 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,753 5,749 100 Thai baths THB 118,376 115,901 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,861 8,804 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,162 31,029 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,076 44,256 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,040 8,944 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,511 15,470 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,687 2,635 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,766 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,070 73,946 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,993 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,352 rials and the price of $1 is 413,094 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,047 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,541 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 517,000–520,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

