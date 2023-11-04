Tajikistan May Host World Hydropower Congress In 2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 4. There is a
possibility of hosting the World Hydropower Congress in Tajikistan
in 2025, given the country's substantial hydropower potential,
Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia and current
President of the International Hydropower Association (IHA), said,
Trend reports.
He made this announcement during a meeting with Daler Juma,
Tajikistan's Minister of Energy, on the sidelines of the World
Hydropower Congress in Indonesia.
Minister Juma expressed his appreciation for the Golden
Certificate awarded to the "Sebzor" Hydropower Plant (HPP),
highlighting its adherence to international quality standards and
environmental regulations.
Moreover, during the congress, Tajikistan's Minister engaged in
discussions with Arifin Tasrif, Indonesia's Minister of Energy and
Mineral Resources, focusing on bilateral cooperation in the energy
sector. Their talks centered on the exchange of experiences in the
energy sector and hydropower plant construction.
In addition, Juma met with Bruce Douglas, the Executive Director
of the Global Renewable Alliance, to explore opportunities for the
development of renewable energy sources, including the
establishment of solar and wind power stations.
The 2023 World Hydropower Congress, with its main focus this
year being on ensuring sustainable economic development in
developing countries, attracted about 1,500 participants from
various countries worldwide and international financial
institutions.
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107370561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.