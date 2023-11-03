Seven Russian Warships On Duty In Seas Around Ukraine, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 a.m., November 3, 2023, four Russian warships were remaining combat ready in the Black Sea.
The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In addition, one enemy warship was on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and two in the Mediterranean Sea.
No Kalibr-type cruise missile carriers were spotted among the Russian warships in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Mediterranean Sea.
