Uzbekistan, Russia Agree On Cargo Transportation Through Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 1, at the first Transport Forum of the SCO member countries, the Transport Minister of Uzbekistan, Ilhom Makhkamov, made the following proposals for the development of transport and logistics cooperation in the region: creation of alternative transport lines, harmonization of standards, and application of flexible tariffs; construction of multimodal logistics centers along transport arteries and border areas; organizing work at border control points 24/7, as well as simplifying the issuance of visas, Azernews reports, citing Kun,uz News Agency.

At the forum, the Minister of Transport and his colleagues from Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding.

The parties will develop the international multimodal transport corridor Russia - Caspian Sea - Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan - Kyrgyzstan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed on the creation and development of an international transport corridor Belarus - Russia - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan.