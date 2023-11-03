Uzbekistan, Russia Agree On Cargo Transportation Through Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 1, at the first Transport Forum of the SCO member
countries, the Transport Minister of Uzbekistan, Ilhom Makhkamov,
made the following proposals for the development of transport and
logistics cooperation in the region: creation of alternative
transport lines, harmonization of standards, and application of
flexible tariffs; construction of multimodal logistics centers
along transport arteries and border areas; organizing work at
border control points 24/7, as well as simplifying the issuance of
visas, Azernews reports, citing Kun,uz News
Agency.
At the forum, the Minister of Transport and his colleagues from
Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding.
The parties will develop the international multimodal transport
corridor Russia - Caspian Sea - Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan -
Kyrgyzstan.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed on the creation
and development of an international transport corridor Belarus -
Russia - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107364716
