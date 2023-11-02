World Nuclear Exhibition In France' Paris To Take Place This Month Know Why It Is Important For India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "World Nuclear Exhibition: RX France is organising the fifth edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition. It is the largest civil nuclear event that is scheduled from November 28th to November 30th, reported PRNewswire.

The event will take place in Paris in association with GIFEN, the French Nuclear Industry Association. It will witness over 650 exhibitors and around 20,000 participants from over 76 countries, reported PRNewswire read: Nuclear energy is clean but too risky to rely onThemeThe theme for this year's World Nuclear Exhibition is“Connecting Nuclear to the World: Rising to the energy and environmental challenges.”Countries participatingOver 17 countries that represent major nuclear players globally, will display their exhibitors in national pavilions. Partcipating countries include China, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France event would also involve the WNE Innovation Awards Ceremony which would provide recognition to companies involving two prizes in each of 5 categories, one for big companies and one for SMEs/VSEs. The five categories include Products and Services Innovation, Nuclear Safety Innovation, Operational Excellence Innovation, Knowledge & Skills Management Innovation and Societal and Sustainable Responsibility Innovation top-selected innovative startups in the civil nuclear field will be exhibited within the WNE Startup Village. WNE has also organised a three-day learning program for explorers. The three day event would involve over 130 panel discussions, keynotes, tribunes and workshops read: North Korea accuses US, South Korea of pushing Korean peninsula towards nuclear war at UNGAIndia-France Nuclear partnershipIndia is committed to expanding its nuclear power capacity. India's installed nuclear power capacity is of 7480 MW presently year 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Leaders from both nations stressed the strength of the India-France civil nuclear ties and discussed the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project which is a proposed nuclear power plant in India that would be the largest nuclear power generating station in the world if it were built. This project involves Indian state-owned nuclear operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India and French state-controlled nuclear engineering firm Areva SA.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Bilateral cooperation is ongoing between India and France in an effort

to establish a partnership focused on the co-development of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) technologies, reported PRNewswire.

