Iran demands oil, food embargo on Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant declaration, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has urged Muslim nations to implement a comprehensive oil and food embargo on Israel as a means to halt its military operations in Gaza. Addressing students in Tehran, Khamenei emphasized the imperative for Islamic governments to demand an immediate cessation of the ongoing crisis in Gaza. He further proposed that Muslim countries take concrete steps to block the export of oil and food to Israel, as reported by the state-run IRNA media outlet.



Khamenei asserted that Israel is currently grappling with a state of shock and desperation, struggling to determine its course of action in light of recent events in Gaza. He also highlighted how the situation has spurred global protests, not only in Muslim-majority nations, but also in the United States and Western Europe, condemning Israel's actions.



This call for an oil and food embargo echoes a similar plea made by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in mid-October, who urged Muslim nations to impose an immediate and comprehensive embargo on Israel.



In a related development, Libya's House of Representatives, situated in Tobruk and under the control of General Khalifa Haftar, has recently demanded that the government cease oil and gas exports to nations supporting Israel, should the "Israeli massacres" persist. Lawmakers also called for the expulsion of ambassadors from countries backing Israel. It is important to note that the Tobruk-based authorities do not have authority over all of Libya, as a rival government operates from Tripoli.



These calls for economic measures against Israel highlight the growing international condemnation of its military actions, particularly in Gaza. The impact and effectiveness of such proposed embargoes, however, remain subjects of ongoing debate and discussion within the global community.



