Santorini to Athens: 7 places to visit when in Greece

From Santorini's stunning sunsets to Athens' ancient history, Greece offers diverse experiences. Mykonos, Crete, Meteora, Delphi, and Rhodes add to its charm

Famous for its iconic blue-domed churches, breathtaking sunsets, and white-washed buildings overlooking the Aegean Sea, Santorini is a top destination for honeymooners

The capital city of Greece is a historical treasure trove. Visit the Acropolis to see the Parthenon and explore ancient ruins, museums, and vibrant neighborhoods like Plaka

Known for its vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches, and charming old town, Mykonos is a popular destination for partygoers

Crete offers a diverse range of experiences. From the historic Palace of Knossos to stunning beaches and picturesque villages, it has something for everyone

This UNESCO World Heritage site features monasteries perched atop towering rock pillars. The dramatic landscape and religious significance make it a must-visit for history lovers

Center of the ancient world in Greek mythology and is home to the famous Oracle of Delphi. Explore ancient ruins and take in the stunning mountainous surroundings

This island is known for its well-preserved medieval Old Town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It's a blend of history, culture, and beautiful beaches