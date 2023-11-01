Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Inspirational Quotes By The Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 years old today. Let us have a look at 5 inspirational quotes by the actor.







5 inspirational quotes by the actor.



"Losing a game is heartbreaking. Losing your sense of excellence or worth is a tragedy."

"Don't let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of."

“There is no such thing as normal, Normal is just another word for Lifeless.”

“The innermost secrets you should confide to your mother and your fears to your father. I have neither, so I end up confiding it to my acting.”

“The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for the positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs.”