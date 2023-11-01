Readout Of SBA Administrator Guzman's Vetcert Roundtable In Rockville, Md.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Nov. 1, in honor of National Veterans' Small Business Week, Administrator Isabel Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's cabinet for America's 33 million small businesses, hosted a roundtable in Rockville with the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) to highlight the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) Program , an SBA program that connects Veteran-owned small businesses with federal contracting opportunities.

At the roundtable, Administrator Guzman and other participants discussed how government contracting is a key pathway to building wealth for Veteran-owned small businesses how the SBA is working to increase the number federal contracts going to veteran-owned small businesses. The SBA has certified over 8,300 new veteran- and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses through VetCert so far.

The SBA launched the new VetCert program and platform on January 9, 2023. Certification allows service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs) firms the opportunity to compete for sole-source and set-aside contracts across the federal government, while certified Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) may compete for sole-source and set-aside contracts from the VA.

