MDRT Global Services Rebrands As MDRT Center For Field Leadership

MDRT Center members are field and home office leaders who continually work to broaden their leadership skills, establish an MDRT culture of excellence within their agencies and advance themselves professionally and personally.



MDRT Center members will have access to all the benefits that were available prior to the rebranding, including key leadership content on the Center's website like toolkits, videos and articles, and access to Harvard ManageMentor® learning application. Members can also partake in regular webcasts, attend study groups with fellow members and one global MDRT event per year, and apply for an MDRT Culture of Excellence Award.



"The MDRT Center for Field Leadership reaffirms the association's dedication to amplifying members' ability to incite growth and empower teams to become the best," said Gregory Gagne, ChFC, 2024 MDRT President. "We trust that our members in Singapore will better relate and reap the benefits of the association with our new brand as they continuously pursue excellence in the field."



MDRT Center membership is granted for one year and must be renewed annually. The open enrollment period for membership is November 1 – April 1. Annual membership dues are $600, but applicants may apply for membership after April 1 with a $200 late fee.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About MDRT Center for Field Leadership As the newest association under the global MDRT Family of Brands, MDRT Center for Field Leadership (MDRT Center) was created exclusively for financial services field and home office leaders. As a separate, individual membership association, MDRT Center provides its members with exceptional value and leadership growth opportunities. MDRT Center membership allows increased engagement within the MDRT community while providing leaders with strategies to develop a culture of excellence within their respective organizations. To learn more visit mdrtcenter.



