Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2023 Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 November 2023 - Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2023 , an annual premier event in the global venture capital scene organised by Cyberport, inaugurated yesterday. Themed "Venture Forward: Game Changing through Innovation", the 2-day hybrid forum gathers a dynamic blend of over 80 world's influential venture experts, entrepreneurial visionaries and innovative thinkers, who delve into the prospects and strategies for the venture capital market to capitalise on emerging trends such as Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI). As global economic momentum shifts eastward, this year's Forum is also taking the lead in fostering regional collaboration, with specific focuses on the Middle East, ASEAN, and the Greater Bay Area, recognising them as promising hubs of opportunity.
