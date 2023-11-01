The Newly Launched Microbt Whatsminer M60 Series Is Available On Crypto Miner Bros Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KOWLOON CITY, HONG KONG, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crypto Miner Bros , a well-known mining hardware distributor, strives to bring quality mining equipment to its customers as early as possible. Miner Bros has started accepting orders for the recently launched WhatsMiner M60 series , an advanced Bitcoin miner series.The Bitcoin mining industry has been going through back-to-back significant events recently. With the Bitcoin halving date around the corner, established mining hardware manufacturers are releasing top-notch Bitcoin miners with excellent energy efficiency.Following the launch of Bitmain's Antminer S21 and Canaan's Avalon A14 series, MicroBT has recently announced the WhatsMiner M60 series at the Blockchain Life 2023 event in Dubai on October 24, 2023. The WhatsMiner M60 series includes three models - air-cooled, hydro-cooled, and immersion-cooled variants.Dr. Zuoxing Yang, the founder and CEO of MicroBT, highlighted the importance of using renewable energy resources for powering mining hardware like solar panels, wind turbines, and BESS for sustainable mining. Finally, MicroBt revealed the hash rate and efficiency details of the WhatsMiner M60 series during the Blockchain Life 2023 event in Dubai.In the Immersion Model, the WhatsMiner M66S achieves hash rates ranging from 270TH/s to 298TH/s while maintaining an energy efficiency of 18/T. Meanwhile, the WhatsMiner M66 achieves hash rates between 240TH/s and 276TH/s, with an energy efficiency of approximately 19/T.The Hydro-cooling models, such as the WhatsMiner M63S, deliver hash rates within the range of 360TH/s to 390TH/s while maintaining an energy efficiency of 18/H. Alternatively, the WhatsMiner M63 provides hash rates spanning from 334TH/s to 366TH/s and exhibits an energy efficiency of 19/T.The Air-cooling models, like the WhatsMiner M60S and M60, yield production capacities ranging from 170Th/s to 186Th/s, paired with an energy efficiency of 18.5 J/T. Additionally, these models can achieve hash rates between 150Th/s and 172Th/s, while maintaining an energy efficiency of 19.9 J/T.Crypto Miner Bros partners with MicroBT and brings the highly efficient M60 series to the crypto mining market at the earliest. The company acknowledges the M60 series as they support renewable energy resources.Miner Bros provides extra care for its customers by offering 24/7 customer support. Miners can reach their team anytime. The company has a dedicated team of crypto experts who can address customer queries and concerns.In conclusion, Crypto Miner Bros always wants to take advantage of every opportunity to serve its customers. With the launch of advanced Bitcoin miners from every other established mining company, Crypto Miner Bros wants to bring those latest mining machines to its customers promptly. Miners worldwide can make use of this opportunity and get the most efficient M60 series from its website right away.

