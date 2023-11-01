Azerbaijan's Court To Hold Another Hearing Of Detained Armenian War Criminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A court hearing
on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing
genocide in the village of Meshali, Azerbaijan's Khojaly district,
committed by members of Armenian separatist troops, will be held
today, Trend reports.
The meeting will be presided by Zeynal Aghayev, Chairman of the
Baku Military Court.
The criminal case will be heard in the administrative building
of the Yasamal District Court.
The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal
Ramazanov.
In past trials, a court investigation was initiated, and the
prosecutor announced the indictment. Then the accused and victims
of the case were questioned in court.
Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international
wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained
at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
