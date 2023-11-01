Sea Pearl Beach Resort Announces New Chef's Arrival

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa introduces Soleman Khan, an Indian distinguished culinary expert, to their culinary team.

With a remarkable culinary journey and an unwavering dedication to gastronomic excellence, Soleman Khan is poised to elevate the dining experience at Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa to new heights, said the hotel in a release.



He has lent his culinary artistry to renowned international hotel brands across India, including: The Raintree Hotel, Chennai; JW Marriott, Bengaluru, Karnataka; May Fair Hotel and Resort Ltd, Gangtok, Sikkim and Novotel Hotel, Visa-khapatnam, AP.

Khan's specialisations include enriching the offerings of a diverse culinary haven and colony and masterfully coordinating banquet operations; an unequaled expertise in Tandoor and North Indian Cuisine, leaving taste buds spellbound with every dish and lead ing banquet and MICE events with a unique touch of culinary brilliance.