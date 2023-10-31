Halloween 2023: Kim Kardashian And North West Dress Up As 'Clueless' Characters Cher And Dionne (Photos)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For Halloween, Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West, dressed up as Beverly Hills BFFs Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) from the classic film Clueless.



Kim Kardashian, 43, a famous TV celebrity, even succeeded in renting a white Jeep Wrangler that resembled the vehicle the ladies used to get to their make-believe Bronson Alcott High School.

Kim, who has 364 million Instagram followers, posted a slideshow of pictures of the mother-daughter pair acting out Amy Heckerling's 1995 romantic comedy Emma, which was based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel.

Kim Kardashian's kid, however, is far closer to the actual age of the affluent adolescent characters than she is at ten years old.

For the spooky photo session, the three-time divorced mother of four recruited her pricey glam team to locate matching schoolgirl outfits, knee socks and purses.

Kim and North seemed to be having a great time pretending to be Cher and Dionne, two "famous singers of the past, who now do infomercials."

Even putting on a lengthy blonde wig, Kardashian gave her best 'Ugh as if!' disgusting expression from the movie.

A comedy spin-off from Clueless that included a large number of the original cast ran for two seasons on ABC/UPN from 1996 to 1999.

Additionally, Dove Cameron performed in the 2018–2019 season of Manhattan's Alice Gryphon Jewel Box Theatre's Clueless off-Broadway jukebox musical by The New Group.

In addition, Kim is a mother of three younger children from her six-year marriage to third husband Kanye 'Ye' West, which ended in 2021: son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and boy Psalm, 4.