Mathew Perry Once Confessed To Having Crush On Jennifer Aniston? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the entertainment world is reeling from the loss of a Matthew Perry, we reflect at an old interview of where he speaks of the time he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston. In the past interview, Perry had opened up about his profound crush on Jennifer Aniston, his co-star who portrayed Rachel Green on the hit TV show. Perry revealed that his infatuation with Aniston began even before the show's production in 1994.

Perry reminisced, "The time I realized I had a crush on Jennifer Aniston was way before the show started. It was like two years earlier when I met her, and how could you not have a crush on her." He humorously added, "There was such severe indifference from her that I ended my crush, I had to. So, I think I ended it in time. But I thank her in the book for allowing me to look at her face for like two extra seconds than normal people would."

He confessed, "I never said it, and I hid it, you know, the crush. But, then she married Brad Pitt, and I was like, 'I don't think I have a chance here'."

In the wake of Matthew Perry's untimely passing, his fellow "Friends" cast members-Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer-have issued a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. They expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss in a joint statement, highlighting their close bond as a "family."

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said

The statement reads, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." The cast members also emphasized that they need time to process this devastating loss.