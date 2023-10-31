Ajax assign John van't Schip as interim head coach

(MENAFN) Ajax made an official announcement on Monday regarding the appointment of John van't Schip as their interim head coach. Van't Schip, aged 59, is set to occupy this role until June 30, 2025.



In a statement issued by Ajax, it was disclosed that both Van't Schip and the Dutch club have come to an agreement, paving the way for him to take on a role in technical management, commencing on July 1, 2024.



"I'm very happy that the deal is done and I'm eager to start at the club where it once all began for me," Van't Schip stated in a declaration. "The conversations with all people involved resulted in a great feeling for me. Ajax needs to find the way up again and I'm happy to help in that matter."



Prior to his current appointment, John van't Schip has accumulated extensive managerial experience, having served as a manager for several notable teams, including Twente, Melbourne Heart, Chivas, Melbourne City, PEC Zwolle, and even the Greek national team.



Ajax's decision to bring in Van't Schip as the interim head coach comes following their recent separation from Maurice Steijn, whose tenure saw the team struggle with a disappointing record of just five points in eight matches so far.



It's worth noting that John van't Schip also has a history with Ajax, having been a part of the first team from 1981 until 1992, which adds an interesting dimension to his return to the club in a managerial capacity.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107342222