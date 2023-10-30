Gov't Allocates 45,000 Tonnes Of Wheat, Medical Supplies To West Bank, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Sunday that the government has allocated 45,000 tonnes of wheat and grains for the occupied West Bank in implementation of to His Majesty King Abdullah's directives.

Chairing a Cabinet session on Sunday, Khasawneh said that logistics are being arranged to deliver the assistance to the West Bank.



Also in implementation of Royal directives, Khasawneh said that the government will allocate seven trucks of medical supplies to the West bank, adding, "This is an ongoing path for our people in the West bank and Gaza".



He also thanked Hikma Pharmaceuticals for donating JD1.5 million in medical supplies to Palestinians in occupied territories, calling the private sector and individuals to donate to the West bank and Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Fund Organisation (JHCO).

Khasawneh said that this support is added to His Majesty's instructed donation of JD3 million to UNRWA, aid convoys en route to Gaza and the Jordanian military field hospital in the coastal enclave.



The premier also confirmed that arrangements are underway in coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to transport children suffering from cancer in Gaza to receive treatment at King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) once possible.



Khasawneh indicated that Jordanian diplomacy, led by His Majesty, has succeeded in issuing a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire and a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

He also underlined that violence will come to no end unless an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is established on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.





